Monday morning, the news broke this Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, after speaking with his family, decided to refuse Michigan StateOffer to become their next head coach.

Fickell, according to several reports, was the guy MSU was looking for from the moment Mark dantonio resigned but now they will have to continue without him.

Well, now it’s on Plan B for the state of Michigan and most Spartan fans won’t be thrilled.

This plan B, in my opinion, will be to roll with the defensive coordinator Mike Tressel as interim head coach for the 2020 season while evaluating potential candidates (including Tressel) during the season.

Then, at the end of the 2020 season, the Spartans should have a lot more options at their disposal, unlike what they had this time due to the timing of Mark Dantonio’s announcement.

The biggest mistake the State of Michigan could make right now would be to settle for a coach that they really never wanted in the first place.

