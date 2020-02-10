You don’t have to be a tortured artist to make good art, but it can help. Think of all the great albums rooted in the pain and suffering of the songwriter. Whether the inspiration is death, heartache, mental illness, religion, the state of the world, or anything else, music has served as a means of catharsis since people did it.

To say that Spanish love songs carry their trauma on their sleeves is an understatement. The LA-based quintet, moderated by singer and guitarist Dylan Slocum, has been frustrating with its Menzingers-like, rugged yet melodic punk rock since its debut LP in 2015, Giant Sings The Blues. It doesn’t look any better with this third record. “It won’t be so bleak forever,” Dylan sings on the second track, “Self-Destruction” – his voice trembles as if he’s close to tears – before adding a sly, sarcastic “Yes, right” one doesn’t add anyway convincing statement. The truth is – as the title of this album suggests – that everything is fucked. These are stories of broken hearts and broken homes, drug abuse and alcohol, dying friends and loved ones, not to mention the drudgery of everyday life in a world that, as Dylan sings on kick, will do it justice for you. In other words, it will be so bleak forever and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

This is of course okay and the Spanish love songs should be congratulated for getting everything so honestly to the point. There is no filter here, no masking of the pain that flows through the dilapidated story of Beach Front Property, or the feelings of fear of the slightly ironically titled optimism that Dylan announces that he is dying inside. Now that everything dies outside. This is one of the more successful cases in which the largely internal micro-focus of these songs becomes a macro, while before that he protested rather bluntly against late capitalism in the same song: “I can’t even drink my coffee without taking advantage of someone or another Make a millionaire a billionaire. ‘

Although the heart is undeniable at the heart of this record, it can sometimes feel too eagerly serious. This is due in part to Dylan’s babble of voices, which some listeners may find daunting. But in the relentless misery you’re never too far from an ironic smile, because another poetry dealing with misfortune is wrapped in an intelligent lyrical couplet. It’s okay to be out of order, and Spanish love songs celebrate this without a bit of knowing gaiety. The result is an album that isn’t perfect – but those who get it will fall in love with it.

Verdict: 4/5

Published on February 10, 2020

