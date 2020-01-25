Spanish Byzantine monastery excavated, the first of its kind

advertisement

A team of experts has discovered the first known copy of a Spanish Byzantine monastery on the Iberian Peninsula. The discovery, which took place in the area known as Elda, near the city of Alicante, was carried out by a team from the University of Alicante.

Ola Goroveci of the Greek reporter explains that the investigation of the site took about 25 years. This was due to problems the team had in identifying the architectural remains, as well as some artifacts. What the team eventually tipped was an assortment of Greek coins that were eventually found to have been minted by Emperor Justinian, of the Byzantine Empire.

In the 6th century it was the custom of the Byzantines to hold a supply of government money in churches. The coins that are kept are intended for value references and allow traders to prove that they are dealing with real currencies. The church would guarantee that neither party would be cheated. This in turn would also contribute to the monitoring of tax revenues for the government.

Also found on the site was an octagonal base of a marble column, a unique find for this region. Further excavations yielded various small, ceremonial utensils, as well as a pyxide or cylindrical ivory box, which usually had mythological art on the sides. In Elda, the pyxide contains the myth of Hercules.

Antonio Manuel Poveda, chief archaeologist at the site, said about the discoveries:

“These objects are the only Spanish group that belongs to the Byzantine Christian ritual in Spain. In addition, North African, Eastern and local ceramic materials have also been documented, dating from the second half of the 6th century. “

The discovery will help fill in the blanks of what we know about the size of the Byzantine empire. It was previously known that their borders extended to Spain, but with the discovery of the monastery in Elda, some wonder where the Byzantines had laid more roots. The work on the site is not expected to be completed quickly.

