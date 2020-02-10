FERRARA, Italy (AP) – Leonardo Semplici, the coach who led Spal from third division to Serie A in five years, was sacked by the Ferrara club on Monday.

Spal have conceded ten goals in their last three games – all of them defeats.

“The club would like to thank Trainer Semplici and his staff for the work they have done and the results they have achieved in those years – results that have enabled the club to achieve great goals and to bring Spal back to Serie A after 49 years” it in a club explanation.

Spal finished 17th and 13th in Serie A in the last two seasons.

Luigi Di Biagio, a former midfielder of the Italian national team who recently coached the country’s U21 squad, was reportedly the leading candidate for Semplici.

It is the 12th change of coach in the 20-strong Italian league this season.

