SpaceX completes the escape test for fiery astronauts before the first mission

advertisement

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – SpaceX has completed its last major capsule test before astronauts are launched in the next few months.

No one was on board for the wild ride in the skies over Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins.

A Falcon 9 rocket fired as usual, but shortly after its supersonic flight began, the Dragon crew capsule catapulted from the top 20 kilometers over the Atlantic.

advertisement

Powerful engines on the capsule drove them up and prevented damage when the rocket engines intentionally shut down and the booster got out of control and exploded in a giant fireball.

The capsule reached a height of 44 kilometers before plunging into the sea off the coast to end the nine-minute test flight and allow two NASA astronauts to make the next ascent.

Despite the troubled sea and cloudy sky, everything seemed to be going well. Within a few minutes, a salvage ship was next to the capsule, preparing to pull it out of the water.

“I’m totally thrilled,” said Elon Musk, the company’s founder and CEO, at a press conference. “It will be just wonderful when astronauts return to orbit from American soil after almost a decade in which this was not possible. It is just super exciting.”

NASA astronauts have not started from the United States since 2011, when the space shuttle program ended.

The SpaceX rocket, which was recycled from three previous launches, was destroyed when it burst in flight and crashed into the sea in pieces.

SpaceX typically tries to restore its boosters to reduce launch costs and lands them upright on a floating platform or at the launch site.

NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Kathy Lueders, said the launch test was “our last open milestone” before SpaceX was allowed to take Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Musk agreed that this could happen in the second quarter – as early as April.

In any case, the test was successful, Bridenstine noted.

The Kennedy Space Center launch on Sunday, delayed by a day of bad weather, brought together hundreds of SpaceX, NASA and Air Force personnel on land, at sea and in the air.

Tourists and locals alike grabbed the adjacent visitor complex and nearby beaches to see the dramatic fiery spectacle of an out of control missile.

Hurley and Behnken, the NASA astronauts of the first SpaceX crew, monitored the flight from the firing range, including efforts to restore the capsules.

NASA preferred to focus on the Moon and Mars and commissioned SpaceX and Boeing for billions of dollars to transport astronauts to and from the space station.

That should have happened a long time ago, but both companies had to struggle with technical problems. They added years of delays and forced NASA to pay hundreds of millions more for Russian missiles.

SpaceX successfully flew a crew kite to the space station last March with no one on board, but the capsule exploded a month later during the ground test.

The escape turbines – as they were used in the test on Sunday – had to be converted. In total, SpaceX has tested these powerful Super Draco engines around 700 times.

Last month, the Boeing Starliner capsule landed on its first test flight in the wrong orbit and had to miss the space station.

In the previous month, only two of the three Starliner parachutes were in use during an abort test.

According to Lueders, it is still too early to know whether Boeing will have to send another Starliner to the space station without a crew or whether it will have to launch astronauts later this year.

An investigation team is still investigating why the Starliner’s automatic timer was turned off by 11 hours during the December test flight.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement