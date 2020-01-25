Space-wandering astronauts close to establishing a cosmic radiation detector

advertisement

Space-wandering astronauts are busy completing repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the international space station and breathing new life into it.

It was the fourth space walk since November for Nasa Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano from Italy to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

They installed new coolant pumps last month to breathe new life into the crippled cooling system of the instrument and had to check for leaks in the pipes.

Provided everything goes well, the two billion US dollar spectrometer – launched in the space station in 2011 – could resume its hunt for elusive anti-matter and dark matter next week, according to NASA.

What awaits today's space walk? A work commute of epic proportions. This animation shows how @AstroDrewMorgan will ride on @ Space_Station's robot arm # Canadarm2 to reach the workplace.

– NASA (@NASA) January 25, 2020

NASA has described the space walk spectrometer as the most complicated since the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions a few decades ago.

Unlike Hubble, this spectrometer was never intended for astronauts orbiting the Earth and it took NASA years to prepare a repair plan.

Despite their complexity, the first three space walks went well.

Mr. Morgan and Mr. Parmitano had to cut into stainless steel tubes to bypass the old degraded coolant pumps of the spectrometer and then split the tubes into the four new pumps – not an easy job when working with thick gloves.

The system uses carbon dioxide as a coolant.

In addition to checking for leaks, the astronauts had to cover the spectrometer with thermal insulation.

“Good luck there, have fun”, astronaut Jessica Meir radiated from the inside.

“We are very happy that you have completed all the great work that you have already done in this AMS repair and I think everyone is excited about the prospects of what AMS has to offer if you finish the work today. “

Curious who is who while you view the space walk?

🔴 @AstroDrewMorgan: red stripes on space suit, helmet cam # 20

⚪️ @Astro_Luca: no stripes on space suit, helmet cam # 18. https://t.co/Ixd4cI3MUA pic.twitter.com/bOqVtkpbyN

– NASA (@NASA) January 25, 2020

The huge 7.5-ton spectrometer was launched to the space station on NASA’s penultimate shuttle flight.

Until it was closed for repair work at the end of last year, it had studied more than 148 billion charged cosmic rays.

The project is led by Samuel Ting, a Nobel Prize winner at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Due to the repairs, the spectrometer must be able to continue to work for the rest of the life of the space station or for another five to ten years.

It was designed to work for three years and has therefore already exceeded its expected lifetime.

Saturday’s space walk started a bit late. A strap on a bag was accidentally caught in the seal when one of the inner hatches was closed and the airlock had to be reopened and pressurized again before the astronauts could get out.

The other two astronauts on board, Ms. Meir and Christina Koch, have taken two space walks in recent days to upgrade the space station’s solar system.

In total, this crew left on nine space walks.

