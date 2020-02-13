HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – If you are looking for new furniture, check out Southwest Surplus on the North Freeway before they close their doors.

As of Thursday, everything that’s still in their warehouse will be sold for $ 10. These include mirrors, sofas, lamps, pictures, stools, chairs and more.

Southwest Surplus looks after the establishment of hotels across the country. They liquidate the old ones and pass the savings on to the Houston community.

“Historically, we’ve always brought old furniture back from other states and offered it to the public for sale,” said Southwest Surplus Phil Wintertown. “But because of the cost and the inability to get trucks, we have to stop. We decided to sell to brokers in the states where we work.”

The warehouse has 50,000 square feet of furniture that needs to be vacated by Sunday, February 16, and Wintertown said that whatever is left will be donated to the furniture bench.

Wintertown also said that if they accumulate more items later in the year, he plans to open the warehouse for a week so the community can enjoy the great prices.

Southwest Surplus is located at 7700 North Freeway. Schedule your visit at 713-741-3650.

