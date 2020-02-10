A Southwest Airlines mechanic works on a Boeing 737 in the airline’s hangar at William P. Hobby Airport. A Southwest Airlines mechanic works on a Boeing 737 in the airline’s hangar at William P. Hobby Airport. Photo: Southwest Airlines

A Southwest Airlines mechanic works on a Boeing 737 in the airline’s hangar at William P. Hobby Airport.

Southwest employees feel the love with an additional six weeks of wages from a $ 667 million profit sharing

After a challenging year with thousands of flights canceled due to the Boeing 737 Max, Southwest Airlines has posted some positive news.

The Dallas-based aviation company will pass on $ 667 million of its income to employees in 2019. This is a record high in the company’s 46-year profit sharing, as announced in a press release.

Employees received $ 544 million in profit sharing in 2019.

The latest award is $ 1.8 million a day and equates to more than six weeks’ remuneration for each eligible employee. In March, employees receive part of this amount as a contribution to their profit sharing plan and part in cash in accordance with the agreements made with Southwest.

The total profit-sharing price includes a “special pre-tax contribution of $ 124 million,” said CEO Gary C. Kelly, following the agreement with Boeing related to the formation of 737 Max in March 2019 with Southwest.

The level of Boeing’s compensation remains confidential, and Kelly said Southwest will continue to discuss with Boeing further compensation for the 2020 losses.

In early January, Southwest opened its largest maintenance complex in the country at William P. Hobby International Airport. Nearly 400 Houston employees work at the facility.

Southwest generated $ 2.3 billion in net income in 2019.