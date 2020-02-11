supplied

Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will again co-captain Southern Steel in 2020.

The duo brought their team together last season and led the Steel for the third time in a row in the final series.

Head coach Reinga Bloxham said Crampton and Selby-Rickit had created complementary leadership and strong unity.

“I think they have a good balance, there is definitely a good cop and a bad cop between them. The great thing is that they have a lot of netball knowledge and bring it all together in a way that helps everyone better,” she said ,

Both co-captains were happy to work together again.

“Gina and I are very similar, but we have different approaches, so we balance really well. We really want to win this year, and I hope we learned from 2019 not to ever be complacent. That’s not true.” No matter how many points you end up with, if you can’t win the big games, it doesn’t mean anything, “said Selby-Rickit.

“Te Huinga Reo is great at work, she is pretty relaxed and moves in the flow, but she is very experienced and knows what a team needs to work well and she has great ideas to rely on At Steel we have built a strong foundation and got stuck. This creates a positive environment where everyone can enjoy themselves and ultimately play netball better, “added Crampton.

This week are the Steel in Central Otago to create a full schedule of community activities, netball workshops and school visits.

On Monday, March 16, at 7:15 p.m., Steel will open their ANZ Premiership season 2020 against Waikato / BOP Magic in Dunedin.