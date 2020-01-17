Southern Spotlight: the incredible life of Uekaha Taanetinorau

advertisement

Welcome to Southern Spotlight, a continuous series with a series of fascinating Mainlanders. This week Uekaha Taanetinorau tells VICKI ANDERSON about a new tourism company that he is enthusiastic about and why everyone calls him a ‘panther’.

Uekaha Taanetinorau jokes that he is a cat with nine lives.

advertisement

It is one of the reasons that he is nicknamed “Panther” at home.

The respected kaumātua is 72, of Ngāti Maniapoto descent, has one lung, is deaf in one ear and has been a survivor since the day he entered this world.

In 1948, the 16th of 17 tamariki, he was born dead – a “blue baby” – home in the remote North Island village of Kawhia, southwest of Hamilton.

“I lived dangerously,” he says. “My father gave birth to us, there were 17 children. Dad had a hard time getting me out of there … my father breathed new life into me. After me my father said ‘that’s it’ and the youngest was in the hospital born.

READ MORE:

* Tiki Taane calls for ‘more respect and aroha’

* Design store owner Maureen Taane rules supreme

* Kiwi stands up for Standing Rock

* Christchurch Town Hall reborn: CSO and Shapeshifter

Raised in Te Kuiti and Waitomo, familiar with glowworm, Taanetinorau says his parents have worked hard to take care of their families.

“Funny enough, they never thought it was a tough life or complained. It was just like that.”

As a toddler he developed tuberculosis. To help him heal, his mother, Inuwai, tied him to her back and walked him to the river every day.

He spent much of his early childhood in the hospital or at home, sick.

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

Taanetinorau is the father of the famous Kiwi musician Tiki Taane.

He vividly remembers his first day at school, 8 years old.

“In those days, people were trapped because they talked too badly,” he says. “They have changed their names.

“Before I went to school, I was the whānau child with my aunts. I was isolated, but I enjoyed the isolation.

“I started school at the age of 8 and was put in the same class as all the others of that age who had been there for three years.

“Mommy didn’t know … she couldn’t help it – she barely spoke English.”

Taanetinorau thinks about this for a moment before describing it as “a confusion”.

“I was brought up in the traditional way and my education did not take into account my Gods, the ontology of the Māori people and the way it affects people … that was the confusion when I was growing up.”

Colonization “had a huge impact” on Māori.

“Once you lose your language, that’s a big part of it. I think the key to that is our language, understanding our language. It’s about relationships.”

A homemade firework exploded in his face when he was 8. It beat him outside and left him completely deaf in one ear.

“In those days they had these guns, that’s what we called that fireworks, and they went off like a shotgun.”

Not long afterwards he was run over by a reversing car.

“Yes, I was run over by the truck and also had a few near-drownings,” he says. “But I survived.”

When he marked his 16th birthday in the mid-sixties, he moved to uttautahi-Christchurch for an internship period as part of the government-initiated Māori trade training program.

Moving to Christchurch was a “huge culture shock”. Few people could pronounce his name correctly and eventually he started using the name Bob.

“An enormous amount of Māori boys and girls went everywhere, a large influx to Christchurch for training,” he says. “I didn’t even know what panel knocking was.”

He remembers walking with a large group of peers from Rehua Marae to “the polytech”.

“It was a culture shock for both parties. I’m talking about ontology here … a whole group of Māori is walking on the road laughing and people would look at you.”

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

Taanetinorau has led an incredible life.

During the training he met Lyn Jarman. They married and had three children – Maureen (lovingly known as Maurz), Ninakaye and Nathan (known as Tiki). Another important family member, Anaru, was born with cerebral palsy and died at the age of 7.

Taanetinorau is clearly proud of his children. Ninakaye is a fierce woman who stands up for what she believes in but is also vulnerable: “If there is worldwide protest, she is gone”. Maurz has a calm and elegant elegance and “has a strong character” and Tiki has “changed his life” with music in an impressive way.

Tiki was 12 when he got his first guitar from his father.

In 2007, Tiki released his first solo album, Past Present Future, which had one of New Zealand’s best played songs, Always On My Mind, and was supported by his two sisters as his management team. His father was a co-writer and vocalist for the song Tangaroa.

For the album, Tiki recorded his father in the living room of his home in Heathcote. When he first heard it, Taanetinorau told his son that the beats sounded like “techno gulls”.

Taanetinorau accompanied his son on tour and accompanied him as an important member of his band The Dub Soldiers for performances at Parihaka, WOMAD, Splore, Homegrown and Coromandel Gold festivals.

Another passion for Taanetinorau is martial arts, which he turned into a career as a karate instructor.

“For me, the way we trained was extreme,” he says. “Train, train, train … you discover who you are when you do that.

“If you do karate and martial arts to the utmost, you are going through a transition from how you look at life, there is a spiritual side.”

One night in the 1990s he walked home after the karate class and was terribly injured by a fast-moving car in a hit and run. It took him years to recover.

“These two cars are racing. One caught up with the other, one didn’t pass and hit me just as I turned around. It slid completely past the fence and ended up on the neighbor’s lawn. I shattered my leg, it had 15 pauses, I still have cracks in it. I have lost my memory for two years. “

The person driving the car fled away, but was chased by a motorcyclist and eventually arrested.

“I just wanted to continue my life. When you get really sick, it’s surprising how calm you are. I’ve talked to a number of people about this. It’s like a bubble. There’s clarity. It’s pretty powerful.”

When the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Christchurch in 2011, Taanetinorau had just regained consciousness after a hip replacement operation.

“The earthquakes were an interesting time,” he says. “As strange as it may sound, I did not feel the fear that many of my friends felt. There are a number of reasons … one of which is that I embrace my culture. I refer back to the stories of creation.

“I just thought that Rūaumoko (god of earthquakes, volcanoes and seasons), the youngest child of Rangi-nui (the father of heaven) and Papatūānuku (the mother of the earth), had awakened from his sleep. You learn these stories and it goes straight into your core. “

He remembered that he was a frightened, sick young boy who had looked like a lightning storm above his house and his father had given him advice.

“The house was shaking with lightning, just outside the front door. I ran and ran, I cried and I jumped into bed, crying, crying. Dad pulled me up and he spoke to me in Mori -” You just go out and you does a haka ‘. “

During an aftershock he was in a mall and did a haka because “things were falling everywhere”.

“No one can do anything about an earthquake, it is so frightening but it is also so wonderful … you feel attracted here, it is a combination of those things.”

Six years ago he suffered from a brain aneurysm. Doctors were amazed that he survived.

“I went upstairs and was just upstairs when I collapsed and hit the ground. I don’t know how long I was there. I tried to get up and go to bed … eventually I was taken to the hospital. I I was very lucky to be honest, I should have been dead. “

Now fit and strong, he goes to the gym two hours before work as part of Ko Tāne, the cultural tourism company of Māori in the Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

He is enthusiastic about the new company Puari Village.

“There are real destinations, two tracts of land – one at the Colombo St Bridge, which used to be the Oxford pub, the starting place for the waka,” he says.

“Then you go to Margaret Mahy Playground and on the other side of Barbadoes we have a piece of land where the Star and Garter were.

“Ultimately we are going to build a reinforced pā site … (where) we are going to place two large warehouses.”

LAWRENCE SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ

Tiki Taane speaks about the importance of the items he has lent to the exhibition.

One of the warehouses will be equipped with the latest technology.

“It’s a futuristic projection, so you could be in your underwear, but you’ll be completely moko’d, weapons in your hand, virtual reality. I don’t think such a person was done for Māori before,” Taanetinorau says.

“Weta does it. That is the goal in the next two years. At the moment I am learning a lot of history for the project, it is huge, but I am really excited about it.”

A conversation with Taanetinorau is a joyful upbringing in old ways, Māori medicine and heavenly realms.

On the runway at Willowbank he stares at the sky above us, his jaw line strong. When he speaks, he chooses every word carefully. When he speaks, what he has to say is important.

As he traveled through life, he gained a better understanding of the importance of the ontology of his culture.

One word – manaaki – to protect, support, offer hospitality and care for others with generosity – stands out.

“It’s one of those words I’ve always used a lot,” he says. “I am only now beginning to understand what it is to be aware of your environment, the people around you and how you treat them and care for them.

“For some, money often gets in the way.”

A lot of life remains in this Panther.

“I have had to take on a few challenges, but I am still above ground and life is good.”

advertisement