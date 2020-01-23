South Taranaki home will be sold to reclaim $ 10,000 interest debt

advertisement

Catherine Groenestein

No rates have been paid for this accommodation in Manaia in the last five years.

A house in Manaia is offered for sale by the High Court because of more than $ 10,000 in unpaid rates.

The South Taranaki District Council has requested the Court to market the property as permitted under the Local Government Act 2002.

The building, a house with three bedrooms on a part of 1012 square meters, seems to be vacant.

The advert mentions Gregory Clive Day, with a New Plymouth address, as the respondent.

It has a taxable value of $ 118,000 dated September 2018, according to information on the website of the Taranaki Regional Council.

The total of the annual rates is listed as $ 2441. Multiplied by five, the likely overdue total would be $ 11,786.5.

For five years, no fees were paid on site at 33 Kauae St, said South Langanaki District Council communications manager, Gerard Langford.

For two years the municipal staff had unsuccessfully tried to make arrangements with the owner to pay the arrears.

“The Council is not taking this lightly, this is not something we ever want to do,” he said.

All profits from the sale after the overdue rates and costs have been deducted would be transferred to the Public Trust and the current owner of the property could apply to reclaim that money.

The Local Government Act enables municipalities to require the sale of a property to recover unpaid rates.

A council must go through legal proceedings to do this, but it may lead to him ultimately submitting a request to the High Court to place the property on the market.

