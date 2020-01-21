South Korea deploys anti-piracy unit on the Strait of Hormuz - Middle East News

advertisement

The South Korean military announced on Tuesday that it would expand the deployment of an anti-piracy unit off the coast of Africa to the Strait of Hormuz after the US pushed for help in guarding oil tankers.

Attacks on oil tankers on the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast last year prompted US officials to call on allies to join a planned maritime security mission.

South Korea, as the United States’ most important ally, has discussed the prospect, and the decision to divert an existing naval unit southwest of Arabia is a compromise that does not require renewed parliamentary approval.

While South Korea will deploy its armed forces in the region, including the Gulf, it will not officially join an international coalition of armed forces, the Ministry of Defense said.

“The South Korean government has decided to temporarily extend the deployment of the Cheonghae military unit,” a ministerial official told reporters.

The move would ensure the safety of citizens and the free movement of South Korean ships, he added.

The Cheonghae unit will continue its mission while working with the coalition, the ministry said, adding that the United States had been informed of the decision, which had also been explained separately to the Iranians.

The Strait of Hormuz is a busy passage in the Gulf, which, according to the Department of Defense, travels about 900 times a year for South Korea ships that source more than 70% of their oil from the Middle East.

The Cheonghae unit has been based in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and works together with African countries as well as the United States and the European Union to combat piracy.

The 302-strong unit operates a 4,500-ton destroyer, a Lynx anti-submarine helicopter and three speed boats.

His operations included the rescue of a South Korean ship and its crew in 2011, shooting eight suspected pirates and capturing five others in the incident.

The South Korean troops have also evacuated South Korean citizens from Libya and Yemen and have escorted around 18,750 South Korean and international ships by November 2018.

South Korea, the fifth largest crude oil importer in the world and one of Iran’s largest oil customers, stopped importing Iranian crude oil in May after the lifting of US sanctions ceased earlier this month.

