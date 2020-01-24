South Korea confirms second coronavirus case - News

advertisement

The Ministry of Health said a man in his fifties began to get symptoms while working in Wuhan on January 10.



South Korea confirmed on Friday its second case of the Sars-like virus that killed at least 25 in China, as there are concerns about a broader outbreak.

advertisement

Several countries, including the US, have stepped up controls on airport passengers to detect the corona virus, which first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus has caused an alarm in China and abroad due to its genetic similarities with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in the period 2002-2003.

On Friday, the Seoul health ministry said a South Korean man in his fifties began to get symptoms while working in Wuhan on January 10.

He was tested on return to the country earlier this week, and was confirmed as South Korea’s second case of the virus on Thursday, the ministry added.

“The patient was sufficiently aware of the situation in Wuhan … and worked well with requests from health authorities during the check-up period after returning home,” the ministry said in a statement.

The outbreak prompted Beijing to effectively quarantine about 20 million people, but the World Health Organization said on Thursday that the disease was not yet a global emergency.

advertisement