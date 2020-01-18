South Dakota governor signs executive order to ban boycotts against Israel - US news

advertisement

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem signed an implementation decision Tuesday that prohibited state authorities from doing business with companies boycotting Israel.

South Dakota is the 28th state to have anti-Israel boycott regulation or legislation.

Under this measure, providers who want to contract with agencies, agencies, commissions, departments, or institutions in South Dakota will not have to work with companies participating in boycotts in Israel. This applies to companies or contractors with more than five employees and contracts for USD 100,000 or more.

Noem signed the order in the capital, Rotunda, in Pierre an hour before her state address, which marked the beginning of the legislative session in 2020. She visited Israel in 2013 when she was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

