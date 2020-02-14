COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina was the last school to receive an NCAA notice of allegations of federal college investigation into college basketball.

Sports director Ray Tanner said Thursday the school had received notice of an infringement allegedly by former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who worked four seasons for coach Frank Martin from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

The NCAA categorized the violation as Level I, the most serious of its violations. The NCAA’s letter said a panel on the Infringement Committee should review what it calls “serious behavioral violation.”

Evans, who moved to Oklahoma State, was indicted in September 2017 and admitted last year that he accepted a $ 22,000 bribe as a college assistant to connect players with runners Christian Dawkins and others who hope to represent her after college.

Evans was sentenced to three months in prison last June.

Dawkins was convicted of bribery and conspiracy on May 8 for bribery and conspiracy. He was sentenced to one year and one day at each count, with the term of office expiring at the same time.

The state of Oklahoma has also received an NCAA notice of allegations regarding Evans.

The NCAA claimed that Evans had accepted $ 5,856 in bribes from Dawkins, a runner for ASM Sports, in return for Evans’ agreement to meet former basketball student athlete PJ Dozier and his family to arrange and keep them ASM Sports. “

Dozier spent two seasons in South Carolina, including his run to the Final Four in 2017 before becoming a professional.

Tanner said that the allegations “do not concern institutional, current coaching staff or problems with the suitability of former or current athletes”.

Evans was one of four college assistants arrested and charged by the federal government in 2017.

“We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA,” said Tanner.

