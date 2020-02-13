CHULA VISTA, California – Hundreds of teachers gathered Wednesday at the Chula Vista Elementary School District meeting demanding higher salaries and smaller class sizes.

The Chula Vista Educators union is negotiating contracts with the school district. While teachers are negotiating the best possible contract, the district tries to be financially responsible as it struggles with a budget deficit.

A crowd of hundreds of educators from 47 Chula Vista schools announced their frustrations at the district board of trustees meeting.

“We don’t ask for much, but we ask what’s fair,” teacher Jonathan Herrera told FOX 5.

Educators said they rejected an earlier district offer because students and teachers had to sacrifice appropriate class sizes. The union says the district has proposed to waive a salary and benefit increase next year to achieve a 1% increase, a 1% bonus, and a compression of its salary schedule.

“You have the money,” said Susan Skala, president of the CVE Union. “You have to give priority to your students and teachers. You cannot put students first if you put educators last. “

But the district says it’s $ 6.41 million in deficit spending – and that number is expected to increase next year.

“The pension costs we pay to our employees add to the skyrocketing costs of special education … costs that exceed sales growth,” said Anthony Millican, spokesman for the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

Both sides are expected to return to the negotiating table in a meeting on Thursday.

