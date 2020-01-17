South Africa's Rabada for Root Celebrity | banned from the final test National Sports

advertisement

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) – The fast bowler Kagiso Rabada from South Africa was excluded from the series-decisive final cricket test for a provocative celebration after the release of English captain Joe Root.

Rabada got a point of failure for shouting, bending, and pumping his fists right next to Root after throwing him on the first day of the ongoing third test in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. This point of failure has brought Rabada to four points in the past two years and has led to a one-test ban.



The International Cricket Council announced the punishment on Friday, saying Rabada pleaded guilty to the crime and accepted the ban.

The 24-year-old Rabada will decide on the fourth and final test in Johannesburg, which starts next Friday. This test will be crucial for the series, with the competition being held 1-1 in the third game in Port Elizabeth.

It’s a big boost to England’s hopes of winning the series and a big blow to South Africa. Rabada is the No. 4 bowler in the world and South Africa’s spearhead. He is the leading wicket taker in the series.

England are in a strong position in the third test after winning the throw and betting first.

Rabada was found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures that could reduce or provoke an aggressive hitter’s response,” the ICC Code of Conduct said.

Rabada is a serial criminal who, after taking gates, has collected previous points of failure for overzealous celebrations.

His last two offenses occurred in 2018 in the controversial South Africa-Australia series. The competition ended with the Australian ball scandal and long-term bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

In the second test of this series, on the same site in Port Elizabeth, Rabada was suspended for a provocative celebration in the face of Warner and for a clash with Smith after he took out the then captain. South Africa appealed and its ban was lifted to anger the Australians.

Following Rabada’s recent offense, there was no appeal from South Africa and no formal hearing was required after the young star admitted the guilt.

