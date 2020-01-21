advertisement

The proliferation of gang members in Hawke’s Bay and the now very clear consequences is “far beyond the police”.

Eastern District Commander Chief Inspector Tania Kura said it in a way that suggested that someone who thought the police could somehow stop the number of young men who applied for a patch was a fool.

advertisement

Detective inspector Rob Jones from Kura and Eastern District led the media in Hastings on Tuesday after two gang shots in their district.

One involved shots near Ruatoria. The other, much more serious, saw shots during a gang fight between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members in the main street of Taradale on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Hawke’s Bay gang tension is growing despite setting up a special unit

* Residents of a quiet suburb of Napier who come to terms with gang fighting in their main street

* Shot fired outside of Napier health clinic after day of gang violence

MARTY SHARPE

Police inspector Detective Rob Jones and commander of the eastern district commander Tania Kura.

A 25-year-old man who was injured during the event has been charged. He is now in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday.

The police run through camera footage of the event and more arrests are likely.

In the meantime, officers are armed with Glock pistols.

Kura and Jones said everything that is expected of the police in this situation – they treat both cases seriously; they want to reassure the public that their safety is paramount; they are determined to hold those responsible to account.

Their attitude says that no one will be more frustrated or disappointed than they are.

“Are the gangs at war?” a reporter asks.

Delivered

Five shots were fired in what is considered a gang fight between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members in Taradale on Sunday afternoon.

No, says Jones. Tensions are increased, but “war” would be an exaggeration.

Police said they would increase the workforce following a gang that had been shot outside of a Napier medical center in November, another reporter said. Do the latest recordings still not mean that they are under control?

“How do you deal with people who are unpredictable?”, Kura says as an answer. “They are not disciplined. The fact that they do not want to come forward specifically and talk to us … Ask hundreds of gang members for an operation … It is a bit long to think that only the police can do that.”

She points to drug trafficking and patch protection as potential sources of tension.

“They have a new cohort of younger members. I don’t think the older hierarchy can control in the same way as before. Whether it has reached a crisis point? I think every event that happens here is a crisis to a certain extent,” she says.

When asked about the growth in gang members, Jones says that the number of patched members in Hawke’s Bay alone has increased by 30-35 percent over the past 2-3 years.

There is a Gang Focus Unit, set up last year to tackle organized crime, but if someone thought it was the only panacea, they were wrong.

It is “not the silver bullet for this specific problem,” says Kura. “This goes much further than the police.”

“That is why we are talking about our community, our other agencies, about Whanau and how they are looking for each other. If you look at how many Eastern Family-related incidents are happening in the Eastern District, we come to mind every day. and when you think about why someone would come to a gang, well maybe there is something to say about family dynamics, “says Kura.

The police are dealing with “people who are unpredictable, who are not disciplined and who do not respect that authority in any way,” she says.

Jones says the police are talking to gang leaders “almost by the hour.” “Our immediate call to them is to be calm, to apply some common sense. That is not always easy.”

Senior leaders from both gangs have expressed their willingness to have a dialogue with the police, he says, but seconds later repeat that “there is an increasing incidence of young people who do not have the same respect for the elderly”.

“The elderly don’t seem to have the same level of control as they do,” he says.

How long before someone is killed, someone asks.

“I’m watching the Jhia Te Tua incident,” Kura replies.

Te Tua was a 2-year-old girl and was accidentally killed when she slept in her house in Whanganui in 2007. The shot was fired during a gang conflict between members of Black Power and the Mongrel Mob.

“My call to the gang leaders is that you should think about that. That’s one of them. You have gang members who bring children to these events with weapons in their cars. I think that’s pretty horrible,” she says.

advertisement