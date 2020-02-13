It will certainly be a polarizing sight in Motor City.

the Detroit lions experiment with Matthew Stafford has run its course, and it is best that both parties seek better options for each other.

Since being drafted for the first time by the Lions in 2009, Stafford has been an accomplished professional and has done everything asked of him. He was certainly a “good soldier” in a way, playing with Lions teams who both had a chance to make a splash in NFC North and were out of the playoffs within a few weeks of their first game.

However, he now has an 11-year career and has not won a playoff game, let alone a division title. He started the 2019 campaign with a 9-54 record against teams with a winning record. And, of course, he’s had broken bones in his back in the past two seasons.

Currently, Lions have the third overall draft pick for this year’s festivities and could add a cost-controlled recruit to this position. Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is considered a player who changes the franchise, and there is no better place for the Hawaiian native to be more handsome than wearing the Honolulu Blue.

Breaking ties with Stafford would now cost Lions millions. He has three years left on his contract, which brings him nearly $ 27 million a year. If he were to prepare for Detroit this season, it would cost $ 21.3 million against the salary cap. In addition, the dead money on his contract would drop to $ 32 million.

Is it worth the team taking on this financial burden to turn the page of the Stafford era? Was any potential transportation they could get back in the form of a print choice worth it?

They will only know if they decide to bring new blood to the watch station in April, and (again) hit the reset button – and pray that they will get the right result this time.

