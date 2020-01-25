Sophomore LB Ayodele Adeoye lacks spring camp

advertisement

Spring camp for the Texas football program misses an important third-year linebacker in practice, to red-shirt second-year student Ayodele Adeoye.

Injuries are already starting to stretch for the Texas football program that enters springcamp. Texas was a fairly injured team in the spring ball last year, but the first shoe that fell fell on January 25 with the announcement that second-year linebacker Ayodele Adeoye will miss the training.

Head coach Tom Herman probably sees Adeoye for the entire spring exercise and the Orange-White Game (date still TBD) as a result of foot surgery. Recently hired defensive coordinator Chris Ash also cannot settle with one of his most important linebacker for the 2020 college football season.

The university announced this weekend that the Texas Longhorns football program would be without Adeoye as a jumping ball.

Texas announces that LB Ayodele Adeoye will undergo surgery to repair an injured foot.

He will miss the jump ball.

Last season, Adeoye finished with a total of 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 pockets, one interception and two pass deflections. The former 4-star recruit of 6-foot-1 and £ 250 saw an increase in fame thanks to an abundance of injuries and the loss of Gary Johnson and Anthony Wheeler last season.

Adeoye played in all 13 games last season. He was one of the few Longhorns on the defensive side of the ball who managed to play every match. This injury-riddled defense from Texas helped this team with an 8-5 (5-4 Big 12) record after beating the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl with the final score of 38-10.

This was the first real playing time for Adeoye, who misses what his real freshman season was and was eligible for one year. He was good at the time he was playing and was an anchor for this linebacking corps.

With its 2020 recruitment class, Texas brings in at least two extra linebackers. Four-star Highland Park outside linebacker / edge rusher Prince Dorbah and three-star Lone Star outside linebacker Jaylan Ford may possibly get extra repetitions with the second unit in springcamp with Adeoye off.

