Sophie Turner expects her first child with husband, Joe JonasAn insider near the couple confirmed the message to RadarOnline.com

According to Just Jared, who first reported the big news, “the couple are keeping things very calm, but their friends and family are very excited for them.”

“Sophie chose outfits that can be worn on and off the carpet to suit her changing body,” a second insider told the website.

The couple’s last public appearance was at the 2020 Grammys. Sophie was seen cheering on her husband during a performance of “What A Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers.

Joe and Sophie surprised fans last year when they abruptly married after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The two married on May 1st in a small ceremony in a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

A month later, the couple hosted a more formal wedding in France, attended by all friends and family members.

The couple had been together for over a year before they became engaged in 2017.

But it didn’t always go smoothly. The couple had cold feet once before walking down the aisle.

In a shocking interview with the Sunday Times two weeks after their marriage, Turner admitted how they had split up for a moment.

“It was the worst day of our life,” she told the sales outlet. Fortunately, both quickly realized that they wanted to be together. “We both had cold feet for a second, then we were both like 24 hours later.”

Turner wrote to her husband that he had helped her overcome the depression she experienced when she was brought into the spotlight when she was young.

“This phase of psychological malaise.” Turner added, “He said,” I can’t be with you until you love yourself. I can’t see that you love me more than you love yourself. “That was something, he does it. I think he somehow saved my life.”