Sophie, Countess of Wessex: the specific reason why Prince Edward's wife excels so royally

But soon, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may find that her role in the royal family could change, with the recent announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will resign from the “senior” royal duties and will no longer have their HRH titles use in the spring of 2020.

On Saturday, January 18, an announcement from Buckingham Palace informed the world of the Queen’s decision about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to step back.

Although the new arrangements come into effect from “Spring 2020” and although Harry remains a Prince, the couple will from that moment be called Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The statement said: “” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the beginning of the next chapter of their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

