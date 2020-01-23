Sony to work on a new horror IP, possibly for PlayStation 5?

advertisement

While it’s once again a case where you have to deal with salt, industry insight Emre Kaya has announced on Twitter that Sony is currently working on a new horror IP, probably for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

Remember that one of the heavyweights in Hideo Kojima (with Death stranding) has expressed interest in doing a horror title (although he is afraid of horror). Then there was the little something (* cough * Silent Hills * cough *) he worked with Konami, which didn’t work.

All of this has to be added God of War Creator David Jaffe, who also expressed a desire to develop a horror-based game. Given his relationship with Sony, this gives the rumor even more credibility. And the most obvious is that the horror games have gotten a big boost with Capcom lately Resident Evil 2 Remake (and upcoming Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake). So it’s really a no-brainer that Sony wants to capitalize on.

Of course, nothing has been announced / revealed by anyone, so we may not have anything specific to chew until the PS5 is released later this year. But it’s always fun to speculate.

I know that I usually don’t post on games (other than things related to Batman), but I’ve learned that Sony is currently working on a new horror IP. Interesting … # PS5 #Playstation

– Emre Kaya (@Vullein), January 22, 2020

