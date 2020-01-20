Sony develops Silver & Black TV show

advertisement

Abandoned to produce a silver black A new rumor has it that Sony is now trying to dedust the Silver Sable and Black Cat team, albeit as a television project.

According to FandomWire silver black is one of the numerous Spider Man-related TV shows that Sony is developing as the studio tries to capitalize on its Marvel property. There are few details in the report, and there is no telling whether there will be talents involved in the film’s development (e.g. director Gina Prince-Bythewood and authors Lisa Joy, Chris Yost, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Roberston-Dworet) , on board the series in any capacity.

Back in 2018, Sony brought Spider-Man: In the spider verse Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will oversee the development of a number of Spider-Verse TV shows. The studio’s chairman, Tony Vinciquerra, announced last year that “Fix or Six” series are in the pipeline. Whether this includes silver black Series we have to wait for further confirmation, but it doesn’t seem to be a problem that Sony will try to use two of the most famous female characters in the Spidey library.

Would you like to see a Silver & Black TV series?

