Sonny tries to comfort Mike

General hospital fans know that there are many things that could shock, surprise, or worry us, but we can probably all agree that few things worry and shake us as much as watching things go for Nelle , She is a woman who is never shaken. She is in control and always has a plan. It seems like nothing will ever mess up their feathers or worry them in any way, and this was a moment when we were shocked and confused and not what was going on in their lives. She had a lot to do, and we understand that, but she also had a lot more to do than she thought possible. She is a woman who didn’t know that things wouldn’t work for her, but things shake her, and that makes us more worried than anything.

Martin won’t let Valentin out of his sight if he can help. He stays close and keeps things in mind for everyone and this will change the game as far as we can tell. There will be a lot of changes, a lot of problems, and a lot of him will follow Valentin and try to be as cool as possible. Although we don’t know that this will make a big difference. On the other hand, Michael continues to worry about Joss and he has every right to do so. He’ll find her on the docks and wonder what she’s up to and what’s bothering her. She had such a tragic loss in her life and her year was so bad, but he wants to know that she can open up to him.

What happens in the general hospital?

What’s next in the general hospital?

Everyone is still so mad at Sasha. But we understand it. She came to Port Charles and damn well knew she wasn’t Nina’s daughter, but she continued to play the role and the game and stayed with it when she was about to leave and never show up again. She worked with Valentin and she made it possible, and there are very few people who are happy with their actions and their situation. But that’s Michael. They are close and have a bond. They are two people who have fallen in love with each other in a way, and he believes that despite what happens in her life, she is a good person and she has so much more to offer than you think. He also has a lot on his own plate, but that’s all. He defends her that day and that’s a big deal.

Sonny tries too hard to comfort Mike about everything that goes on in his life. And he can’t do anything to make his father feel better. Things are not going well for anyone, and that’s just a fact. Nikolas will find that Finn is around and is looking for situations that can make her life a bit more complicated, but it’s all in the moment. We know there is a big situation that will not go well for them, but they will do it in their own way, and Nikolas will not be impressed by Finn’s opinion or feelings.

