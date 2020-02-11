General hospital fans know that Sonny is ready for a fight. He is not looking forward to it and does not want it to happen, but he will find out that it happens and that he must be prepared for it. Things won’t end until he is able to deal with the situation as it arises, and we understand that. We find that he has to deal with situations and we find that he has to find himself to get this under control. Curtis is shocked. He hadn’t expected to hear from Taggert, and he was completely unprepared. It’s not good news for him either, but we know he’ll find a way to deal with it when the time is right. There is a lot going on for all these people at once, and Port Charles is not safe.

It turns out that Pentonville inmate Cyrus Renault Sonny will follow suit. He is the cause of so many problems and he tries to get the man who was a problem for him when he was in the crowd. It is not a peat war in the traditional sense at the moment, but this is a mob war where no one is comfortable with what is going on. This is a long-awaited mob war, and Sonny just wasn’t ready to do it when it happened. He’s a mess and it won’t be an easy task for him to keep going in the meantime. Jason has some warnings to share and is entirely on the side of his friends and family in Port Charles. So he’s a force at the moment. We wouldn’t want to be on his bad side.

Despite everything that is going on in his life, Sonny spends some time with his father. Mike is sick. Mike doesn’t have that much time in his life anymore and he won’t always be here. It is a hard knowledge for everyone and it will cause some problems in the lives of so many and we do not know how else it could work. However, Sonny will remember that there are hard times for everyone here and that he is someone who needs to remember that the time he has with his father is precious. He won’t always be here, and it’s up to Sonny to learn how good this time is and how much he should appreciate it when he has it and while he still has it.

We are all so broken about what Sam and Jason and their current terrible situation are, but we are so happy to see them meet. They keep their meeting strictly confidential and no one needs to know anything about it, but we love it when they meet and spend time together and be there for each other. It gives us great pleasure and pleasure to know that they are still in contact and that there is always so much hope for them if they can leave all of this behind and concentrate on the future. We know that this will happen to them at some point in their lives. It will be amazing too.

