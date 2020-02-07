Advertisement

General Hospital fans aren’t sure if Jason is joking. He has a warning to his fellow human beings, and it is nothing less than a serious warning. Things are very ugly in Salem right now and no one can believe what’s going on. But this is a direct threat to the friends Jason sees as family and he won’t sit here and allow others to mess with him like this. There is nothing that would work for either of them, and it is a mess. You need to get this under control, and Jason is just powerful enough to get the ball rolling and moving. He has people who listen to him and it could work in his favor. There is a lot going on at the moment, but he has to find out.

Sonny isn’t happy either, but he has to face an enemy. He has to get through this and we can only hope that he can get out of here without any further problems. He has more than enough problems at the moment and this is a war. This war is against him, his family, and the people he loves most in his life, and he needs to focus on things that work for him and those he loves. Maybe not, and he has to focus on that, but he won’t give in. His wife is concerned. She’s more worried that she’s ever been in her life, and that’s a big deal. She is afraid of his life, of the life that you lead, and of the many things that are happening. She’s not sure what’s going to happen.

Advertisement

What happens in the general hospital?

Watch out, Thanos, there’s a new Captain Marvel in town! @finolahughes @brielarson #BehindTheScenes #GH pic.twitter.com/XI10EigpGT

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 5, 2020

How cute are you

What’s next in the general hospital?

“This greedy little opportunist has gone too far!” pic.twitter.com/Tch9dQSpTU

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 3, 2020

There is a lot going on at the moment and Sonny faces the enemy. Carly is concerned and things will never work for her unless she can take control of her own life and family. Then there is Jason, who sends warnings to anyone thinking of harming his family in any way. Then there’s everything that’s going on with everyone else. But even Nelle is unhappy at the moment. She had a plan and things are not going in her favor. Because of Brooke Lynn, she doesn’t get things done in her own way, and things don’t go as quickly as she thought. Your frustration is increasing and there doesn’t seem to be much that anyone can do about it right now. She is a mess and this is her life right now. She has nothing else for her.

Nina is horrified. Things are developing around her and she is just disgusted. She hadn’t thought her life would lead her to this place more than we imagined, but here she is. She has a mess on her hands. She has a life to live that is not what she is intended for at the moment and it is all a mess for her. She is upset, things are not working and she will be able to take control and see where she can go. Martin is called, but we don’t know who or what it’s about. However, we know it’s big.

Stay tuned to learn more about the General Hospital and get daily updates on the latest spoilers, news and updates for the General Hospital from TVOvermind.

Advertisement