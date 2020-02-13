Kevin Harley

February 13, 2020

Sega’s legendary furball races on the canvas to experience a derived but entertaining adventure

The film trip for Sega’s speed freak has survived an uneasy ride on the screen, and filmmakers had to correct their design for the title tearaway after angry online reactions to the trailer. The derived script for the live-action / CGI hybrid by director Jeff Fowler could have used some corrections, but at least Sonic himself emerges as the runaway star of an ordinary run-around and leaves Jim Carrey frantically assaulting the start line.

Sonic is voiced by comedian Ben Schwartz (who may be best known for playing Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation) and is a cute comic book hero when we find him alone on Earth who is forced to make his favorite film (Speed ​​- what else?) Looking through other people’s windows. When a power surge alerts the U.S. authorities to the presence of the otherworldly being, he goes out on the streets with Speed ​​Cop Tom (James Marsden) as a reluctant partner. Meanwhile, the villain Dr. shrugs Robotnik (Carrey) toe-chasing.

Screenwriters Patrick Casey and Josh Miller airily steer Sonic over well-mapped freeways for odd couples and chases, with Alvin and the Chipmunks and the Easter comedy Hop (also with Marsden) serving as guides. You’ll feel the need for more speed, though, when Tom’s work problems get mixed up, while Carrey’s return to Madcap mode seems more tired than wired to his – look away, kids – pole dance sketch.

But things get better with a high-tech chase and a visit to the biker bar, playful set pieces that still reflect other, better films. A fur-based gag is pinched by Paddington and a staggered brawl by X-Men: Days of Future Past, but both land with disarming charm and cheek. As the action approaches a lively climax with Sonic’s magical rings, the fast-paced furball generates enough benevolence to exceed expectations and outperforms various below-average rivals of video game films on its cheerful path. And with pedal-to-metal training on Mad Max: Fury Road behind it, Junkie XL’s funky, lively score helps keep the momentum going.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Jeff Fowler Occupation: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter

James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter Publication in the UK: February 14, 2020

Sega’s fast blue hedgehog plays the main role in this live action adventure on a big screen.