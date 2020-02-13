Sonic the Hedgehog (PG, 99 minutes) Directed by Jeff Fowler ★★★ ½

The story of video game and toy franchise movie adaptations is a long, fun, cruel, and occasionally wonderful place to spend a while.

For every absolute triumph – the Lego film was widely recognized – there were a dozen that went down like a canary when the managers of the film and toy company belatedly realized what we poor audiences had been telling them for decades: just because we recognized it Name doesn’t mean you don’t have to make a decent movie yet.

My favorite example, which I had completely forgotten until the very good Netflix show The Toys That Made Us, was the Masters of the Universe film from 1987 with Dolph Lundgren as He-Man – of course – and the brilliant Frank Langella as Skeletor.

Let’s just guess that Langella never writes moments from Masters on his foreplay tape. But if you want to laugh at yourself from the side of the couch, how wonderful a really bad movie can be, Masters of the Universe cannot be recommended.

Likewise, I think the totally crazy – and now very iconic – Super Mario Brothers film from 1993, in which Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo tore him up as a plumber who only wanted to save the world while the batrachoid Dennis Hopper tried time and Time to destroy space yourself. Trust me, if you’ve read this far, you’ll love it.

But here in the 21st century, the crazies and the crazies don’t appear on our screens as often as they did when Hollywood was still finding its way into the genre and more likely a few chancellors with a barge hit good pitch.

These days the video game formula is set in stone. The only permissible deviations are an above-average script and a better cast.

It makes me happy enough to come back with the news after seeing the movie twice today (long story) that Sonic the Hedgehog is a well above average thrash in this genre.

Ben Schwarz (Parks and Recreation) and James Marsden (X-Men) are both absolutely fine as the voice of the interdimensional, super-fast hedgehog and his human friend who will help him defeat the bad guys. While Tika Sumpter (Ride Along) picks up every scene that she gets as Marsden’s wife and savior.

But what Sonic raises is, in my opinion, a signature twist from Jim Carrey, who of course, as malicious Dr. Robotnik chews the scenery. But with a warmth and generosity towards the smaller lights around him, that wasn’t always a noticeable part of Carrey’s work.

Sonic the Hedgehog is an above average thrash in the genre of video game customization.

It all adds up to a film with very few surprises but some happy treats. If you’re going to be responsible for an under-10s soon, you’ll be glad you had the excuse to leave.