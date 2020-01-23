Sonic the Hedgehog - Follow up jumps at the box office after the redesign higher

advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog is well on the way to exceeding its initial tracking. The film’s release was postponed last year to redesign Sonic, which led many to believe that the film was made for them. The response to the very first trailer by longtime fans of the blue Speedster was not very good, to say the least. The fans couldn’t get over the fact that the Sega icon had human traits and that he looked pretty scary.

Paramount’s decision to return to the drawing board Sonic the Hedgehog is already proving successful. For one thing, the fans immediately accepted it and almost wiped out the first design. And now there seems to be a successful opening weekend for the box office. Early estimates assume that family film tracking for weekend box office sales is between $ 40 and $ 45 million. This is far better than was thought a few months ago. There are even some who predict that big screen adaption will eventually come closer to $ 50 million. The film could obviously earn more as soon as the first reviews are received.

The first checkout for Sonic the Hedgehog Having earned somewhere between $ 20 million and $ 30 million, the latest tracking is much better, also thanks to the enthusiastic response to the redesign. The film is believed to have cost just under $ 100 million without marketing. With an estimated opening weekend of nearly $ 50 million, everything should be fine as long as the initial reviews and reactions prove positive. Regardless, this is far from the catastrophe that Paramount originally had in his hands.

Heating up the positive advance sales figures for Sonic the Hedgehog are the reactions to the new trailers after the redesign. According to Google, the trailer response to the film with the highest like-to-dislike ratio of all “official studio trailers of the past 3 years” on the platform was deleted from the charts in November. All of this is thanks to Paramount’s decision to make the character better known, rather than the revised original version of the blue hedgehog. No more human teeth and eyes and no more human legs. Things are finally back to normal.

Fans have been waiting for decades to see Sonic the Hedgehog On the big screen. However, Paramount almost screwed up early on with the first disclosure, which sparked an unprecedented backlash on social media. When the redesign was first announced, many people were waiting to make fun of this design and were pleasantly surprised when the new version was released. A quick glance through the comment section shows fans who couldn’t wait to tear the new look apart just to find out that they really liked it. Sonic the Hedgehog comes to theaters on February 14th. The estimates at the box office were reported for the first time by the cut-off date.

