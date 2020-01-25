Sonia Gandhi marks a cruel attack on the constitution

advertisement

Claiming that the constitution is “attacked by a cruel conspiracy,” Congressman Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday that the 71st day of the Republic of India should be an opportunity for every citizen to reaffirm their commitment to the values ​​set out in the statute are defined.

“Seventy years ago our great constitution was drafted and adopted according to the ambitions and desires of all countrymen and women. The most important principles of justice, equality, freedom, secularism and brotherhood run through the veins of our constitution. Every letter of the Constitution is not just a printed word, but a living philosophy for every citizen, “said Ms. Gandhi in a statement on the eve of Republic Day.

She said the path to the constitution was laid by the sacrifices of millions of Indians and freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi.

advertisement

“Today, the Constitution and its values ​​are being attacked through a coordinated and vicious conspiracy. Constitutional principles are systematically undermined … independence of constitutional institutions is undermined … by the whims of autocratic authoritarianism. It is the duty of every citizen to remain united in defense of the constitution, “the congress leader said.

Ms. Gandhi said amid a gloomy economic scenario in which farmers are in need, young people are facing unprecedented unemployment, factories and small businesses are closing, the state has fallen sharply in any form of opinion.

“A deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched to set up a discourse to divide compatriots on the basis of religion, regionalism and language, as well as to undermine and undermine the constitution. The country has imposed an unprecedented atmosphere of unrest, fear and uncertainty. The ordinary citizen is convinced that the constitutional values ​​are no longer safe in the hands of the current dispensation, “she said.

Mrs Gandhi today has the responsibility to protect the constitution.

She urged citizens to ignore personal prejudices and said, “Every countryman and woman must reaffirm and assimilate the duty to guard the constitution and defend the unity of India. This is the litmus test of our dedication to the Constitution and our patriotism. “

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement