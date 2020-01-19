Songwriter David Olney Dies Onstage at 30A Songwriters Festival

advertisement

David Olney, a celebrated singer-songwriter, died on stage during a Saturday night (January 18) 30A Songwriters Festival event. He was 71 years old.

According to Olney’s official website, the artist suffered an “apparent heart attack” while playing a set at the Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.-based music festival. Amy Rigby, a singer-songwriter who played the in-the-round event with Olney and Scott Miller, tells on Facebook that Olney played his third song of the round “when he stopped, apologized and closed his eyes.”

“He sat very still, upright with his guitar on, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful rust suede jacket we laughed at because it was raining like hell outside the boathouse where we were playing … (A) It looked first as if he took a moment, “she shares.” Scott Miller had the ghost to say that we had to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A people all worked so hard to get him to come. “

Olney, who was born on March 23, 1948, was a native of Lincoln, R.I., and moved to Nashville in 1973 after studying English at the University of North Carolina for a while. In the early 1980s, his band The X-Rays was signed to Rounder Records; in 1986 Olney started a solo career that resulted in more than 20 albums.

Olney’s songs were recorded by, among others, Emmylou Harris and Del McCoury, and he also enjoyed writing sonnets and performing at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. “David Olney tells wonderful stories, with characters holding on to the hope of lasting love, as they cross the deep gap in that long, dark night of the soul,” says Harris.

Olney is survived by his wife Regine, his daughter Lillian and his son Redding. Details about his memorial have not yet been disclosed.

