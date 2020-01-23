Son gives Tottenham edgy victory over Norwich to once again reach the top four chase

advertisement

Son Heung-min was the hero for Tottenham, as they maintained their top four hopes with a non-inspiring 2-1 win over Norwich.

The South Korean ended a drought of seven games, while nodding home 11 minutes before time, just as Spurs stood on the rack.

They had taken a lead in the first half by Dele Alli, but Teemu Pukki’s penalty lifted Norwich and it was the visitors who were on the rise.

Spurs gathered to win, their first in the Premier League since Boxing Day, reducing the gap on Chelsea to six points, but not many people, not least Jose Mourinho, will think they are in the top four can end on this show.

At least they’ve just found it, their first in the league since Harry Kane’s possible seasonal injury and Mourinho hopes to have a replacement by the time they play Manchester City in 10 days.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is the last target to be paired and the Brazilian was released from La Liga’s Copa Del Rey at his own request and won Espanyol.

For Norwich, the defeat will be difficult to take because they have missed the opportunity to narrow the gap to safety, which is still at six points.

In the absence of a substitute for Kane, Mourinho drilled his side when playing without number nine while trying to find a way to score goals.

They made a good start in putting their new style into practice and could have taken a 10-minute lead when Serge Aurier’s intersection found Erik Lamela, but the Argentinian volley was sent away by Tim Krul. Dele Alli (second right) opened the score (Adam Davy / PA)

Norwich found joy against Spurs in the reverse game three and a half weeks ago and had a brilliant chance when Todd Cantwell and Pukki cut them open, but the latter shot wide from a good position in the box.

Mourinho had said that the situation on his part would be much easier if they were able to score the first goal and his frustration would only have increased by the half hour after Son’s wasteful finish after a breakthrough by Lucas Moura.

But eight minutes later he got his wish when Alli, the last Spurs player to score from open play in the Premier League, opened the score.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham’s best player, showed tenacity to win back the ball, allowing Serge Aurier to send a low pass that Alli entered from close by.

Son had another chance early in the second half when he shot wildly after Toby Alderweireld’s long ball sent him an error .ugo Lloris returned from injury (Adam Davy / PA)

But then Spurs had to defend, because Norwich was under pressure for a long time looking for an equalizer.

Pukki made another attempt and then saw a shot disappear from the line after a blow in which Spurs midfielder Harry Winks saw a serious-looking ankle injury.

Norwich continued and received a penalty after Ryan Sessegnon knocked out Max Aarons.

VAR took more than two minutes to decide it was a foul and Pukki was a relieved man after Hugo Lloris got a hand for the penalty kick but couldn’t keep it out.

FULL-TIME tracks 2-1 Norwich

It gave Norwich even more wind to their sails and Pukki would have had a tap if Ondrej Duda’s pass had beat Eric Dier.

Spurs fans were booing after another attack on Norwich, but moments later they cheered when their party took the lead again in the 79th minute.

It was completely against the course of the game, but Lo Celso played a delightful inverted pass for Alli, whose deflected shot shot to the far post where Son couldn’t miss.

They managed relatively well, but this was one that got them away.

