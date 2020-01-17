Son also climbs up: Buddy Boeheim plays sweetly for Syracuse | National sport

advertisement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – While the shot clock runs out against the reigning national champions in an overtime game on the street, the Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim bends far behind the bow on the right. He barely looks at his target and then shoots the outstretched arms of a Virginia defender.

It went into the glass and caused a big smile when Syracuse overtook Cavaliers 63-55 last Saturday – perhaps a crucial game in a tough season for the youthful Orange (10-7, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Buddy’s father , Coach Jim Boeheim. Earlier this season, Syracuse lost 48:34 to Virginia.

advertisement

“The trust was there for me this year,” said Buddy. “I think I really worked on it. Compared to last year, I would miss some shots and not be as aggressive.

“It is always confident that my teammates will believe in me and play for me. If a few shots are fired, you will be in rhythm.”

This rhythm was not there often in its first year. In the team’s first eleven games, he did not play in two games and shot 8 out of 44 (18.1%) in total, 6 out of 29 (20.6%) from below.

With five freshmen on the list this year and his father counting on him more than he would have expected, he’s liberated. Syracuse will travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 student, who like his father wore the number 35 for the orange in the 1960s, has an average of 35 minutes and shoots 41.1% on 3 hands and an average of 15.7 points, second in the team after Elijah Hughes. In the middle of the week, Buddy was at the top of the ACC with 62 3-pointers and came second from only one of the Power Five players. (Isaiah Joe from Arkansas had 63 on 25 more attempts).

“He’s out there to shoot,” said coach Boeheim, who described the Virginia extension as lucky. “If we had another shooter, it would be different.” It is unfortunate that he is my son, because people will say: “He is playing his son”. No, I’m playing the best shooter … so he’ll be out there. ‘

The routine is simple – catch and shoot in no time. Buddy’s had a seat on the ring to study the game’s top shooters – Klay Thompson, James Harden, Steph Curry – thanks to his father’s job as an assistant to Mike Krzyzewski for more than a decade on the U.S. national team.

Together with countless hours of practice and training to get stronger, everything comes into play.

“He just always wanted it,” said Boeheim in his 44th season. “He would come home from strength training or high school exercise and shoot for an hour and an hour after that.” He just always wanted to be the best player he could be. He worked very hard to get here. “

Buddy was a rookie last season and was happy to be the coach’s son. But when the ACC game started, it turned into a threat from afar and ended the season shoot just under 44% (39 of 89) from a distance of the league.

With the farewell to the back of the Orange after last season, the adaptation to the starter went well, together with a short memory after these evenings. In defeats against Virginia, Oklahoma State and Iowa earlier in the season, he shot a combined 3 out of 20 from the background. In each of the games that followed these poor performances, he rallied to shoot 12 out of 26 from a distance.

His coach also wanted him to develop a better all-round game, and it’s starting to show up. In a 76:50 win against Boston College on Wednesday night, Buddy was 4 out of 7 and 5 out of 10, including consecutive rides in the first half. He finished with 22 points.

“I think this game was my best offense overall,” said Buddy. “I was really done on the edge. I think that’s more important now than doing 3s for me. ‘

His teammate Hughes, who added 19 points, likes the changes.

“He’s talking about defense, he’s more active,” added Hughes. “It’s probably very difficult for his father to play, but at this point he’s got used to it. He is a tough boy. ‘

Buddy is quick with a smile that turns out to be a competitive advantage. This attitude existed more than 15 years ago when Mother July carted Buddy and older brother Jimmy to old YMCA in downtown Syracuse on Saturday morning to learn how to play.

“He has an advantage over him, he has a toughness about him,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. “He wants to shoot big. Not everyone has such a DNA. I think it is natural that he would, considering the bloodlines.

“I know this is probably a tricky momentum. I never trained my son. But if your son is really good and tough and capable, coaching your son is much easier. Buddy did that for Jim.”

AP Sports Writer Hank Kurz of Virginia and freelance writers Mark Frank and Stew Koenig contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement