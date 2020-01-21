Sometimes life offers a chance to reassess - The B. C. Catholic

advertisement

Recently I felt a bit lost. I have positive relationships and an annoying – often demanding – job, so I’m not bored. My children all live at home, so I am not yet in the empty nest stage where many of my peers go inside.

While chatting with a friend who felt the same way, she said she thinks she is experiencing the growing pains of the transition. Her children are all in post-secondary school, working and starting their own lives – they no longer need her like they once did, even though they all still live at home.

I realize that maybe I am on the edge of a similar stage. The decreasing demands of our family in the field of childcare and “taxi-driving” (we now have two young drivers in our family) contribute to my feelings. I am not as busy as before and although this is liberating in some ways, I also feel somewhat empty. I feel that I have forgotten something – or, worse, someone – and it has also led to considerable sentimentality.

Recently I have fallen into moments of thought in which the children were small. I know that I also experienced similar feelings during that transition. I loved being home with the kids when I became a home mom; however, I often felt busy and lonely at the same time. I started to add more to my to-do list, such as volunteering, baby books, correspondence, cleaning, choir and writing. The full days that I was with young children, supplemented with the extras mentioned above, left me exhausted on the pillow and wondered where the time went.

I now discover more time, but I seem to have less emotional energy. I still wear the pillow exhausted and wonder where time has gone, but I often lie awake and think about my current state of life.

Katie Prejean McGrady, a young mother and Catholic author, reminds me of my former self: “I fall into the trap every day: what I do and how much is on my to-do list are what seems to determine my value and value, my influence and place in the world. I am completely consumed by it – this deep desire to always have something to do and to be somewhere – and when I sit still for too long, I begin to worry that I am unimportant and insignificant. “

I cannot say that I am actually “sitting still”; compared to the pace I have recently maintained, I have less urgent demands in my life. I am very grateful for more time without snooping around; nevertheless, not surprisingly, extra time leads to extra thinking. Although reflection is necessary and healthy, it is not always easy. Sometimes I wonder if I am ‘unimportant and insignificant’.

No matter how stressful my busy days were in terms of stress and physical exhaustion, I will admit that filling my time with “extras” conveniently enabled me to put aside big questions. What have I achieved in life? What do I still hope to achieve? What does God call me to do and to be? How will I be reminded?

Prejean McGrady reminds us that Jesus was incredibly busy, but “at the start of his day, in the silence and tranquility, Jesus made time for prayer. He made time for the Father. He made time to go to the deserted place and listen. “

I do make time to pray, but I do not always answer more difficult, soul-seeking questions as I should. I have a litany of prayers for others and I ask for guidance during my days, but I must deepen my conversations with God; similarly I must listen.

This time of transition is given to me as a time to investigate where God calls me in this life. Jesus – The one who accompanied me and waited patiently during my busiest times – is ready to talk.

I must acknowledge that the foreign feelings I experience from time to time do not mean that I am “lost.” In reality, there is the ‘deserted place’ that I sometimes visit to reveal that I have been found.

