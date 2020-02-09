Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

Somerset Green offers a sense of community with the excitement that comes with living in inner cycles. Somerset Green offers a sense of community with the excitement that comes with living in inner cycles.

Somerset Green residents enjoy a comfortable lifestyle

Today’s home buyers live an active life and often want the ease of a stress-free, low-maintenance home ownership. Whether you’re traveling around the world or fleeing for a weekend, Somerset Green offers residents the convenience of living in peace.

“We were looking for a castle to stay in,” said the former residents of Bellaire, Helen and Cal Leeke. “Many of the options in the loop were beautiful and had large windows, but they looked at a neighbor’s roof or were in densely populated areas.”

Somerset Green is a luxury community on I-10 and Old Katy Road near downtown. The hotel’s location provides easy access to the city’s major thoroughfares and popular destinations such as the Heights, Washington Corridor, Galleria and River Oaks.

Visitors drive through the guarded driveway and are surrounded by canals, lakes, well-tended gardens and assembly points. The community offers amenities like a swimming pool and entertainment area, walkable streets, a playground and dog parks.

“We were impressed by Somerset Green-inspired architecture, the pond, the fountains, and the overall beauty of the neighborhood,” said Helen.

Somerset Green was developed by Hines and offers floor plans with spacious living areas, hardwood floors, marble surfaces, roof terraces and elevators. Featured construction companies include Coventry Homes, Darling Homes, Pelican Builders, Riverway Homes and Toll Brothers.

“We chose a design from Toll Brothers,” said Cal. “The buying and building processes went smoothly and the team made some excellent suggestions based on experience that Helen and I appreciated.”

Helen and Cal’s house overlooks the community pond, which they call one of their favorite features. “It is peaceful to overlook the water and watch the wildlife.”