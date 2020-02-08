Schools are obliged to inform school staff, students and parents about the annual school calendar.



Some private schools in Abu Dhabi have announced a week-long break from today until February 13th.

According to the Abu Dhabi Ministry of Education and Knowledge (Adek), the half-time break applies to schools that received admission at the beginning of the school year.

“This is a routine break for schools that have requested it. It is not a public holiday for all private schools,” an Adek official told the Khaleej Times on Saturday. “Each school has its own calendar, and some choose to take a short break this time of year. This has no impact on student results or performance.”

Abu Dhabi expat, Musa E., whose three children attend Al Murooj Scientific Private School in Abu Dhabi, which is subject to the British curriculum, said he received a message from the school about the week-long vacation on Wednesday.

“I have no problem with children taking school holidays as long as they cover the school year curriculum. What bothers me is the content. I always interact with my children to see what they learn every day. Everyone.” I can say that the teachers are doing a great job. “

Another parent, whose two children are going to Aldar Aldar Academy, said that although she was not surprised by the half-time break, she was not happy about the regular academic breaks.

According to Adek, the minimum school days in the school calendar or in the school year should not be less than 175 days. The actual school days – including exam days – are 185 days compared to 90 days of weekly and official public holidays and semester breaks.

Ismail Sebugwaawo