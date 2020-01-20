Some large coal companies could escape BlackRock's proposed divestment

advertisement

BlackRock has drawn up a plan to free its portfolio of coal companies. However, among the diversified miners who are excavating a range of products, it is not clear which companies are excluded from the fund management giant’s active funds and which are not.

BlackRock’s plan is to remove shares from all companies that generate more than 25% of their thermal coal sales from their actively managed equity and bond portfolios. BlackRock expects culling to be completed by mid-year.

Bank of America looked at the coal companies to determine which ones were excluded from BlackRock.

Pure coal games including Whitehaven

, Exxaro Resources

Shenhua

, China coal energy

and Yanzhou Coal Mining

are likely to be easy decisions for BlackRock.

But some big coal players could escape the BlackRock ban. Glencore

According to the Bank of America, 25% of industrial revenue comes from coal and another 6% from trading revenue comes from coal, the world’s largest exporter of sea-based thermal coal.

BlackRock does not explicitly exclude metallurgical or coking coal – from which steel is made. Mining giant BHP

According to Bank of America’s analysis, around 16% of its revenue is generated from both coking coal and thermal coal. Teck Resources

generates 46% of the income from coal.

The only large-cap miner without exposure to fossil fuels is Rio Tinto

according to the Bank of America.

