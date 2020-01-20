advertisement

BlackRock has made plans to liquidate its portfolio of coal companies. However, it is not clear to diversified miners who excavate a range of products which companies are excluded from the fund management giant’s active funds and which are not. See the whole story.

A brief history of stock market closings on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The U.S. equity and bond markets are closed on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday as Wall Street starts a record-breaking rally for stocks. See the whole story.

2,153 billionaires in the world have more assets than 4.6 billion people combined

The 2,153 billionaires in the world have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the world’s population, said a new Oxfam report today at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. See the whole story.

The “happiest country” No. 1 in the world also has one of the highest suicide rates – economists have a theory of why

Around 70% of 15- to 64-year-olds have a paid job and 60% take part in adult education every year. See the whole story.

Tycoon, who is behind Pret A Manger, plans to go public with its latest health food chain to fund the expansion of the United States

Julian Metcalfe, co-founder of the popular coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, will seek a listing to fund 1,000 new US businesses in its Itsu chain. See the whole story.

“I’m addicted to seeing the number of” total accounts “in my portfolio grow.” See the whole article.

