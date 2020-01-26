Some Dish customers have just lost CBS, Fox and NBC

advertisement

Dish Network customers in 10 markets with ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox television channels from Apollo Global Asset Management, a private equity company, have not seen these channels since Saturday, January 18, as station owners and a cable – or satellite provider, whereby Dish claimed that Apollo wanted to charge twice the price it had previously paid for the transmission of the stations to its customers. Dish asked to extend the current deal in the Super Bowl until at least February 2, but the deal was rejected.

“Apollo doesn’t care how big a customer’s bill is. It’s about getting the last penny from consumers to get back the billions they’ve spent buying these channels,” said Andy LeCuyer, senior vice president of Program industry at Broadcasting & Kabel. “They are fund managers designed for wealthy private investors rather than local viewers. Apollo is about a number. Dish is about clients.”

Dish Network customers in the 10 markets lost Apollo’s own stations at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18, a few hours before the NFL conference championships on January 19.

The following stations are affected by the blackout:

KLAX-TV (ABC, Alexandria, Louisiana)

WICZ-TV, (FOX, Binghamton, New York)

WBPN (MNT, Binghamton, New York)

KIEM-TV (NBC, Eureka, California)

KVIQ-TV (CBS, Eureka, California)

WABG-TV (ABC, Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi)

WABGD-TV, (FOX, Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi)

WNBD-TV, (NBC, Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi)

WXVT-TV (CBS, Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi)

KPVI-TV (NBC, Idaho Falls-Pocatello, Idaho)

KMVU-TV (FOX, Medford-Klamath Falls, Oregon)

KFBI-TV (MNT, Medford-Klamath Falls, Oregon)

KAYU-TV (FOX, Spokane, Washington)

WSYT-TV (FOX, Syracuse, New York)

WNYS-TV (MNT, Syracuse, New York)

KCYU-TV (FOX, Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Washington)

KSWT-TV (CBS, Yuma AZ – El Centro, California)

KYMA-TV (NBC, Yuma AZ – El Centro, California)

“Apollo deliberately delayed negotiations and deliberately chose the weekend of the NFL championship to remove its channels and cause maximum pain to consumers,” added LeCuyer. “The channels could come back today if Apollo gave us the green light. On behalf of customers, we ask Apollo to stop punishing their own viewers so that we can focus on doing business fairly.”

General statements have been posted on Apollo broadcaster websites asking Dish customers to “call Dish today to know how you feel” and “to let Dish know you have other options, such as DirecTV and Suddenlink” ,

Previously owned by the 10 broadcasters Northwest Broadcasting, which had a dispute with DirecTV last year that left customers without a transmitter for eight months, Multichannel notes.

Apollo also has 14 stations it acquired from Cox Enterprises last year. Dish signed a multi-year contract with Cox just before those stations went to Apollo. Dish avoided a power outage for these channels after receiving a temporary injunction from the Circuit Court in Cook County, Illinois.

“Apollo’s attempt to dissolve an existing multi-year contract with Dish that was signed last spring is like a bank taking out a mortgage and then increasing the home owner’s monthly payment,” LeCuyer said.

Dish offered free antennas to qualified customers in the 10 markets to collect the broadcast signals from the local stations.

Photo credit: Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

