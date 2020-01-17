Solskjaer rejects Klopp's criticism of the playing style of Manchester United

advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of the playing style of Manchester United and predicted that his young side will take on the challenge of once again frustrating the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

Klopp accused United of negative tactics after the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October and Solskjaer said he would consider the obvious displeasure of his rival as a positive sign.

Solskjaer said: “I consider it a compliment that we have defended so well and that they have not really created opportunities against us.

💬 “It is another great challenge for our players to play against the leaders of the competition. We must prepare as well as possible. ”# MUFC #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/ilhaGLXIKS

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

“When the opposition manager is frustrated, that is a good sign for you that our boys have done well.

“We played them twice at Old Trafford and were closest to winning both games. So we have a few games to look back on that will give us some conviction.”

Solskjaer gives Marcus Rashford the maximum possible chance to recover from the back injury that he aggravated mid-week against Wolves, but it is unlikely that the striker will occur.

I never want to feel that I have abandoned my teammates, the club and especially the fans, so I did my best to continue tonight and planned to leave.

Top job for the boys to go to the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3

– Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

And the Norwegian insisted that his young team take on the challenge of becoming the first team to beat Klopp’s men in the league this season, amid renewed fears of safety issues around the fixture.

Solskjaer added: “(I have) no fear of safety. Of course they want to try to intimidate us as long as it is within limits.

“I’ve been in a coach that goes to Anfield and whatever they yell and yell at you, you don’t really notice.

“You have to look out for these games. It’s a big challenge for our players to play against the front runner. It can be an intimidating place, but I’m sure it will be alright.”

Solskjaer confirmed that he has given Harry Maguire the permanent captain on a permanent basis, as Ashley Young is moving closer to a move to Inter Milan, awaiting a medical examination on Friday.

The boss also confirmed that @ HarryMaguire93 will continue to wear the #MUFC captain’s bracelet.

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

Maguire received the bracelet just six months after his £ 80 million move from Leicester and Solskjaer said, “Everything about him tells me he is a leader.”

Solskjaer then went to pay tribute to Young, and admitted that the 34-year move to San Siro was an indispensable opportunity at this stage of his career.

He added: “Ashley is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take (something) that we couldn’t offer.

“He has been a good servant of the club, he was a captain and won competitions and trophies, but we let other players come through and Ashley’s mindset was” I want to try something new. “

Luke Shaw doubts after missing the Wolves game with a hamstring injury and Eric Bailly is unlikely to be at risk, while Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are still out.

