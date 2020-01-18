Solskjaer hopes that the trio can emulate former United stars and cause fear in teams

advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that the current attacking trio of Manchester United can match one of the great combinations from his own playing era in Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are already beating Liverpool’s fabulous front three this season on their way to the Premier League confrontation on Sunday in Old Trafford.

While Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have hit the net 38 times in total in this campaign, their counterparts have called for one more goal, despite 27 points drifting in the Premier League table. Acclaimed attacking trio Roberto Firmino from Liverpool by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Mike Egerton / PA)

advertisement

Solskjaer said: “The front three that they (Liverpool) have been playing together for seasons, and you can see the rotation, the movement and the understanding between them.

“We still have a way to go before we reach the level of understanding and consistency that Liverpool has.

“I was here when (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Carlos) Tevez and (Wayne) Rooney were here, and that’s what we want as supporters of Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played with Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United (Sean Dempsey / PA )

“You want them to express themselves and go to places like Anfield and put the fear in their defenders.”

Solskjaer is unlikely to be able to use his trio together for the journey to the runaway front runners, while Rashford fights to recover from the back injury he aggravated against Wolves.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay are still out, while Luke Shaw’s ongoing concerns about injuries are likely to give a new United boy the chance to impress.

Prior to our visit to Anfield, the boss gave an update on the fitness of @MarcusRashford 👇 # MUFC #LIVMUN

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

Brandon Williams has started 12 times with left back for United this season and Solskjaer has not wasted time comparing the 19-year-old with another former big club.

Solskjaer added: “I think Brandon has been absolutely excellent since he came. Every challenge he has faced.

“He is only 19 and he has made 12 starts and he reminds me so much of Gary Neville’s mentality. I think he will enjoy going to Anfield, so to speak.”

advertisement