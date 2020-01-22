advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended himself against allegations, he set his own interests for Marcus Rashford after the injury setback of the attacker.

Manchester United striker Rashford stands on the sidelines for a long period after a stress fracture from the back in last week’s FA Cup collision against Wolves.

Former Arsenal and England ahead Ian Wright said Solskjaer “thought of himself for the player” when he sent Rashford as a replacement in the third round replay on Old Trafford.

Wright’s comment came after reports that Rashford had sustained an injury before the game and worsened it in the field in his 16 minutes.

That has been denied by the United-manager Solskjaer and the Norwegian maintains that he would never compromise a player’s fitness to win a game and relieve pressure on himself.

Solskjaer said: “No, I never put myself in front of the team. I have always placed the team and the club for everything. Rashford was injured in the FA Cup confrontation with Wolves (Martin Rickett / PA)

“Since the Burnley game, Marcus has less back problems. That is maybe two weeks before this game.

“We have had scans, we have followed him. There has been no injury there. He has had complaints, yes, and I had a discussion with him the day or two days before (and said):” FA Cup, I’m going to see you let it go’.

“He felt good. He was very, very powerful that if necessary he could do at least half an hour because we want to continue in the cup. That just shows the attitude of Marcus.

“He had no complaints training the day before the competition. He looked very free and when I asked him if it was OK to sit on the couch – no problem. He wanted to come. It’s just one of those unfortunate things.

“We have to manage players every day, lots of things that Ian Wright or someone else doesn’t know.”

We know that Marcus has been gone for a few months.

Solskjaer was previously reluctant about how long Rashford might be absent, but he now seems to accept that the 22-year-old might miss months instead of weeks.

The Norwegian said: “We know that Marcus is absent for a few months. That will take its toll on the team because we are stretched. “

Solskjaer, who held a press conference to watch Wednesday’s home game against Burnley, was unclear when asked immediately if Rashford could miss the rest of the season, which would harm his chances of playing in Euro 2020.

He said: “Marcus will be as tall as he needs to get fit. We are not going to risk him if he has sustained an injury. I have the best medical staff in the country and I am sure that when Marcus returns, he will be 100% fit. Youngster Mason Greenwood is likely to get more chances when Rashford is absent (Martin Rickett / PA)

Solskjaer has suggested that he could look at the transfer market to cover the absence of Rashford.

He said: “That is the million dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic. Someone has to step up.

“If we find something on the transfer market, that might be one solution, but the best solution is the players who increase their chances.”

Solskjaer emphasized that it was important for the club not to be forced to pay too much or to respond to requests from too many agents. This comes at a time when United’s attempts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes seem to have been blocked due to the compensation.

Solskjaer said: “Of course we do not want to inflate prices. It is important that we use common sense.

“There are other things when you draw players that you have to keep under control. You cannot give agents control by giving buyout clauses and such. That has been advertised around, that is for me, we must have control. “

