Trouble in paradise?

Alaskan Bush star Solomon “Bear” Brown was ordered to stay away from his pregnant girlfriend.

According to The sunon Monday, February 10th Raiven Adams submitted papers for a protection order against domestic violence against the reality star.

An injunction has been issued, but it must appear in court within two weeks if it wants to make the order permanent.

Solomon’s and Raiven’s romance was an emotional roller coaster ride.

In August 2019, the couple announced they would get married, but the engagement was canceled after only two weeks.

A month after their split, Raiven dropped the bomb news she and Bear had expected!

“Shortly after we decided to be friends, we found that there was a little surprise ahead,” she wrote. “After a short engagement because we thought this was the right thing to do, we talked about things and finally decided that being a parent is best for both us and our baby.”

“We are very excited and surprised to announce this, especially given the current events,” continued Raiven. “We are happy to have fellow parents as friends and do our best to be the best that we can.”

Later that month, the couple said goodbye and decided to go back to their relationship.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to let you all know that Raven and I decided to try again,” Bear said on Monday, September 30th, 2019 on his Instagram, we still had feelings for each other. So we’ll try again. “

Although Bear seemed to be a threat to his relationship with Raiven, he has already proven that he is protecting his baby to be.

When people made fun of the sonogram picture he posted on his Instagram page, he hit them for their negativity.

“Hey, everyone, something annoys me! It is sad that there is so much hate these days!” He wrote. “I heard that a page makes fun of my children’s sonogram picture! I am surprised that Facebook and people would allow such a hideous act! “

“Anyone who would make fun of an unborn baby borders on evil! How is that allowed?” He continued. “The only thing that evil needs to triumph is that good people do nothing! Make fun of me what you want! But let innocent babies out !!!!!! “