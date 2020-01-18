Soleseifei wins Wellington Cup in fairy tale for the Lupton family

advertisement

Undervalued happier Soleseifei completed a fairy-tale result for the Lupton family when she wore the colors that legendary Kiwi wore for victory in the $ 250,000 Wellington Cup (3,200 m) at Trentham on Saturday, 37 years after the Snow Lupton-trained Waverley miracle scored in the event.

Prepared in Waverley by Snow Lupton’s granddaughter Jaimee-Lee, the 7-year-old Shocking mare had just had her second run since November, when a slight injury saw her miss a start in the New Zealand Cup in Riccarton.

Lupton adjusted her load for the famous Trentham two-mile fourteen days ago with an encouraging third place finish in the Marton Cup (2200m), although she was mostly overlooked by gamblers and started at $ 19.

Any thought of receiving an easy run in the race was soon suppressed when rider Trudy Thornton walked for the first time and left the street, with the mare forced to cover extra terrain during the race.

Thornton made her move to the home corner and sent Soleseifei to the straightening lead. Soleseifei kicked out before he was heavily challenged by Toms and The Good Fight over the last 200m.

In a blanket, Thornton Soleseifei ended the line half a head for The Good Fight, with Toms one head away in the third.

Thornton was quick to pay tribute to the grit of her mountain. “She had the right to get tired because I didn’t get a great run and she was out,” she said.

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

Winning trainer Jaimee-Lee Lupton poses with Brittany Lupton after winning the Wellington Cup.

“She was very brave. I hoped to get ahead, but I couldn’t get there. It wasn’t until we went after that that I dragged myself up from Sam Spratt (Justamaiz) on the three-wide train.

“When she went home, she was super traveling, although it is a long way to come in, but she is tough.”

The shy shy publicity Lupton was flooded by her extended family and a large number of well-wishers in the Trentham birdcage while she struggled to take what she had just achieved.

“It’s pretty exciting after Snowy did it with Kiwi and it’s just wonderful for the mare to do it,” she said.

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

Minister of Racing Winston Peters will present the Wellington Cup to Brittany Lupton on Saturday.

“She had a trouble-free run because nothing fell on her like she did all the way.

“She’s a bit lame and I spend a lot of time with her, but she’s never going to a bad race and she really does her best.”

Soleseifei, who had made a purchase of $ 26,000 from the Rich Hill Stud concept during the Select Yearling Sale 2014 in Karaka, has now won five of her 29 career starts. Rich Hill will offer a half-sister of Vadamos in Karaka on January 26.

Meanwhile, the $ 200,000 Thorndon Mile (1,600 m) at Trentham has always been one of the McKay family’s favorite races, but it became more special yesterday.

The Mitigator won a third victory in the long-standing position for Matamata trainer Peter McKay, who had previously won with Alamosa in 2008 and Puccini in 2015.

More importantly, it was a first taste of Group One glory for his son, jockey Shaun McKay.

“This is great,” said the 23-year-old. “I am speechless and over the moon. Winning a Group One race has been a dream, and doing it for my family is even better. Dad is a great trainer, and it means a lot to win him a Group One race “

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

The Mitigator, ridden by Shaun McKay, breaks away from Wyndspelle to win the Thorndon Mile.

Peter McKay described it as a special victory for a close-knit family.

“I love Shaun,” he said. “It was a very good ride on a good horse today. When he looked over his shoulder, I thought he had to be pretty confident, but it’s a long way down.

“It’s great for Shaun, and also my wife Kim, who comes in every morning and puts a lot of work into it. It’s a real family unit, and on days like this, all the work we do pays off.”

The Thorndon Mile was The Mitigator’s seventh win from 32 starts and raised his prize money to $ 340,000.

“He is just such a consistent and honest horse,” said Peter McKay. “He tries so hard every time. We tried to drive him back in his last start, which was just a waste of time, and he was banging in the Zabeel Classic. When he won at Ellerslie before, he was driving great time (1: 33.18). We just decided to let him ride his own race today. “

HAGEN HOPKINS / GETTY IMAGES

Avantage, ridden by Opie Bosson, wins the Telegraph during Wellington Cup day.

Feisty mare Avantage showed all her fighting skills when she overcame a broad barrier and a courageous southern rival to take out the $ 250,000 Telegraph (1200m) on Saturday in Trentham.

Prepared by Matamata’s Jamie Richards for owners of the Te Akau Avantage syndicate, the Fastnet Rock four-year-old acquired a degree of revenge for the stable after the excellent racemare Melody Belle was defeated in the 2019 edition.

Richards and the Te Akau team put their trust in the hands of regular rider Opie Bosson and the first hoop from New Zealand did not disappoint, as he once again showed the judgment and skill that now takes him to a place in the top 50 of the group has brought one winning jockeys to the world.

