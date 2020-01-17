advertisement

Fans can be thrilled that Punky Brewster is returning to our TV screens thanks to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, but actress Soleil Moon Frye seems to be the most excited when she recently opened the upcoming sequel with 10 episodes of the 80s sitcom.

“We made our pilot and it was the most amazing experience ever,” said the 43-year-old beauty, who played the role of Punky Brewster from 1984 to 1988, at an event on Thursday, January 16 , It was so dreamy. I went to work every day and wept for joy and gratitude. “

Nick Ut / AP / Shutterstock

Soleil was also surprised to be able to work with some of her former actors again. “Reconnect with Cherie [Johnson] was so magical and Freddie Prinze Jr. It is fantastic to work with him and unbelievable, ”she said lovingly. “It felt like magic. It really did. The whole experience, the audience … I had tears, they had tears. “

Although Soleil originally portrayed Punky’s role as an intelligent young girl raised by her foster father, the restart of the restart will be a little different. Instead, Punky is a single mother of three who is struggling to reconcile her life. Cherie, who played the role of Punky’s best friend on the series, will also return while Freddie is said to play Punky’s ex-husband.

As she prepares to return to her roots on the set of Punky Brewster, Soleil has to feel sentimental about the whole experience. “Punky, there’s something special about her because she’s a lively, breathing person,” enthused Sabrina, the actress of the Teenage Witch. “I feel like [she] brings the superpowers into all of us.”

Soleil can’t wait to repeat her famous role as Punky, but admitted that she hadn’t thought of herself in recent years when she talked about possible restarts. When she chatted with the outlet in January 2018, the mother of four, the daughters Poet [14] and Jagger [11], as well as the sons Lyric [5] and Story [3], shared with her long-time husband Jason Goldberg – revealed that she actually wanted daughter Jagger to take on her role as Punky.

Because of Jagger’s reaction, we don’t think she’d mind being at the front of the set on the new Punky Brewster project. “I’m ready! I’m ready to be punk,” Jagger told us at the time. “Punky and I are very similar because she is never afraid to show who she really is and that’s me. We are both really unique. ‘

Be sure to catch Punky Brewster’s return, which will premiere on Peacock later this year!

