Soldier who claimed to have traded military information was the leader of the white nationalist group

The white nationalist group the Dominion movement said it was on “hiatus” after the shooting at the Christchurch mosque on Friday, March 15, 2019.

A soldier in charge of sharing military information that threatened New Zealand’s security led a growing white nationalist movement.

The 27-year-old soldier, who has name suppression, was arrested at the Linton Military Camp in December under circumstances that had been secretly shrouded.

The man was planning a trip to Russia for Christmas material that was revealed at the time. He is now being accompanied by the Defense Force awaiting a military trial.

He is accused of having access to a computer system for an unfair purpose and for releasing information that has harmed the security or defense of New Zealand. It is not known to whom he provided the information.

Things have confirmed that the soldier was behind an online profile called Johann Wolfe, a self-described co-founder of the white nationalist group, the “Dominion Movement,” who endorsed the same identities as the terrorist suspect of March 15.

DEFENSE FORCE / DELIVERED

A New Zealand soldier who reportedly spread stolen military information was a co-founder of the extreme right-wing group, the Dominion movement.

The group closed its presence on the internet in the hours following the attacks of the Christchurch mosque, but a seemingly identical group – “Action Zealandia” – has emerged since then and earlier this month destroyed signs at a National Party office in Auckland.

The soldier was also questioned by the police after March 15, Stuff has previously reported.

The soldier, under the pseudonym, was interviewed by the Australian alt-right podcast station The Convict Report, produced by the white nationalist group The Dingoes – who also stopped after the March 15 attack.

A source close to the soldier has confirmed that the soldier is the person named Johann Wolfe in the podcast interview.

Those close to the soldier were destroyed after listening to the content of the interview, according to the source.

“It’s heartbreaking to listen to this. I know his family, he wasn’t raised that way,” they said.

The soldier told the interviewers about their success in recruiting new recruits for the white nationalist group.

“We are getting a reputation. We have a well-educated public image of good-natured and well-meaning,” he said.

“We focus on the positive points instead of the negative points: the love for our own culture and our own heritage, instead of what we hate about other races – which is an easy trap to fall in.”

He describes his own entrance to the extreme right-wing ideology and said he found comfort in online humor after he felt “beaten up” because he was white.

The soldier then spends much of the interview making what many would consider to be racist remarks about Māori, and speaks “extreme anti-European agitation” from the government.

The Dominion Movement group claimed on its website meetings with both Australian colleagues from “Identity Australia” and with Kerry Bolton, the former secretary of the white nationalist group National Front.

The soldier’s involvement in white nationalist groups did not end after 15 March.

His arrest first came to light after members of the extreme right-wing Christian group Wargus Christi started talking about a member who was arrested in a chat room on the Telegram app.

“One of our boys has been arrested for unknown reasons,” was a message from the Wargus Christi group.

Whether he was involved with Action Zealandia, an apparent successor to the Dominion Movement, is unknown.

Members of Action Zealandia group their identity on online messages and have plastered their white nationalistic message in cities across the country.

On January 10, the group posted a series of pictures of its members that damaged the signs at the National Party’s Greenlane office because it housed the office of Chinese MP Jian Yang.

Both the defense force and the police continue a combined criminal investigation into the soldier.

Questions to the Security Intelligence Service of New Zealand have not been answered.

Secretary of Defense Ron Mark in December alluded to the soldier who posed a security risk to New Zealand.

“I would like to think that any government department that has this nation’s security interests in heart and soul would monitor itself,” he said.

