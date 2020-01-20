Softer week start for European stocks after record level

advertisement

European stocks fell on Monday as investors wanted to take a breather after a record session and US markets will be closed due to holidays.

The Stoxx Europe 600

slipped 0.2% to 423.53. The index hit a new record high on Friday, closing 1% to 424.56. For the week, it rose nearly 1.3%, the largest weekly gain since the week of December 20.

The German DAX 30 index

The second largest closing price in history on Friday fell by 0.2% to 13,504.89, the French CAC 40

decreased by 0.4% and the FTSE 100

slipped 0.2%.

US stocks closed at a record high on Friday, with positive economic data and corporate earnings contributing to positive signs of global trade disputes. Stocks and other markets will not be traded on Monday if Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday is followed.

Read: Which markets are closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day (and which are not)?

However, investors have a busy week ahead of them, with a decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday and a winning streak on Tuesday, including the Swiss banking group UBS

and in the United States the streaming company Netflix

Information technology group IBM

and Halliburton Oil Field Service Group

Banks, pharmaceuticals, clothing and footwear companies led the downward sectors in Europe.

Shares in BAE Systems are among the stocks on the move

rose 2.5% after the defense and security company announced that it would buy Collins Aerospace’s Global Positioning System and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $ 2.2 billion.

Air France-KLM shares are high on the rejection list

fell 3.5% after Davy Research analysts lowered the stock from outperforming to neutral.

Davy remained neutral on Deutsche Lufthansa

and EasyJet

with these shares by 2% and 1.6% respectively. Davy analysts said restructuring costs and rising passenger taxes are “noticeable earnings headwinds” for Lufthansa.

