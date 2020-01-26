Sofia Kenin stops Coco Gauff in round 4 of the Australian Open | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Coco Gauff’s latest grand slam run at the age of 15 ended in a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 loss in the fourth round of the Australian Open against Sofia Kenin on Sunday.

Like Gauff, Kenin is a young – if not quite so young – American and reached her first big quarter-finals with the win.

In her last game, Gauff defeated Naomi Osaka and became the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the current women’s champion at the Australian Open.

But Gauff did not play as well this time and ended the tournament with 48 mistakes, more than twice as many as Kenin’s 22.

After Kenin dropped the opening sentence, she immediately tipped things in her direction, paused the first game and never let go of that lead.

Appropriately, when it ended with a missing backhand from Gauff, Kenin dropped her racket on the baseline and covered her face with tears welling in her eyes.

Just before Gauff emerged as the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history last season and defeated Venus Williams on the way to round four, Kenin entered the Grand Slam stage at the French Open by beating Serena Williams against a major in the round of 16 annoyed for the first time.

Gauff’s strength is impressive. A tiny hint: she slammed a forehand so hard that she loosened a piece of a sponsor’s white plastic shield.

Kenin can’t copy that. Thanks to her relentless ball tracking and relentless stance with a racket in hand, Kenin rose from 52nd to 12th place in the WTA in 2019 while winning her first three singles at tour level and a pair in doubles.

Also on Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic moved into a quarter-final against Milos Raonic No. 32.

Djokovic defeated Diego Schwarzman 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4. With 35 aces, Raonic defeated the 2014 US Open winner and the 2018 Australian Open runner-up, Marin Cilic, 6: 4, 6: 3, 7: 5.

Perhaps just as remarkable: the Canadian produced 30 aces more than Cilic, a large server itself.

Raonic has 59 holds in a row and won all 12 sets he has played on his way to his third quarter-final in Melbourne. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, but has not made a Grand Slam semi-final since when he has had a number of injuries in recent years.

“I haven’t had much to do in the past two years,” said Raonic, “that means a lot to me.”

He has recently been overshadowed by other, younger Canadians: Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open at 19 last year but missed the Australian Open with a knee injury; and Denis Shapovalov (20) and Felix Auger-Alissime (19), both of whom were seeded in the top 20 at Melbourne Park but lost in the first round.

In the Melbourne Arena, Gauff won the throw, chose the serve and gave a short pause, collecting four misses, including a backhand that hit the net and fell back on her side. Kenin shouted “Come on!” while the ball was still in the air.

She soon took the 2-0 and 4-2 lead as a preliminary Gauff tried to feel her way into the match. But then Kenin paused, and a bit of inexperience emerged when she decided not to challenge the forehand she’d called out – and a TV replay started.

This mistake gave Gauff her first chance for an afternoon break, which Kenin then gave with a long forehand.

Suddenly there were 4 and they went to a tiebreaker where Kenin blinked first. She had even avoided a double mistake until then, but offered two when Gauff went on to 5: 2, set a forehand winner at 191 km / h for 6: 2 and after losing the set points, Kenin closed one Backhand hit.

Gauff paid back the favor in the second set and offered a trio of double faults in one game – she ended at seven – to break and run 3-1. They would play more than two hours in total, and Gauff never came back in.

Last year’s runner-up in Melbourne, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, continued to advance before returning 6: 7 (4), 6: 3, 6: 6 against Maria Sakkari. Second

“There were a lot of nerves out there from the start. I didn’t feel good. I was just too tight and everything flew,” said Kvitova.

Eventually she worked out the problems, started swinging more freely and took control.

Kvitova’s opponents in the quarter-finals will be Ash Barty, the first Australian to have won the US Grand Slam tournament since the 1970s, or Alison Riske (No. 18) from the USA.

