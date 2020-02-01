Advertisement

DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella was the picture of elegance when she attended Dunhill & Dylan Jones’ pre-BAFTA dinner this week at Alfred Dunhill’s Bourdon House in Mayfair, London.

The “Atomic Blonde” star, in an ethereal white couture dress by Parisian label Julie de Libran, attracted attention as she mingled with fellow actors Imogen Poots and James Norton ahead of Sunday’s 73rd British Academy Film Awards at the Royal London Albert Hall. The sleeveless design boasted an antique-looking jewel that adorned the deep cleavage and a thin, delicate chain around the waist.

When it came to her hair, the dancer, who became a model and an actress, scratched her auburn lengths into a low-hanging ponytail that was fastened at the nape of her neck and showed off her bangs, which had become a beauty signature. The hairstyle played well with its minimal makeup, except for a deep burgundy lip.

The “Atomic Blonde” star wore a Julie de Libran couture dress for the pre-ceremony event. Instagram

Boutella, whose career changed course when she took on the role of alien warrior Jaylah in “Star Trek: Beyond” in 2016, has been relatively unremarkable in recent weeks and has rarely appeared in public, probably because she is busy on the set of the film has not yet released “Prisoners of the Ghostland” along with her co-stars Nicholas Cage and Ed Skrein.

However, as the award season is in full swing, we can expect more great style moments from the Algiers-born, Paris-born actress, who was recently invited as a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films.

The highly anticipated night in British film, the 2020 BAFTAs, is just around the corner and will take place on Sunday. This year’s edition of the ceremony will be moderated by Irish comedian Graham Norton and attended by nominees Adam Driver, Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, Joaquín Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper.

BAFTAs 2020 moderators include Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, Olivia Colman, Rebel Wilson, Hugh Grant, Zazie Beetz and Joe Alwyn.

Spectators can also expect a performance by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William, President of BAFTA, presents the Academy’s highest award, the Fellowship, to American film producer Kathleen Kennedy

